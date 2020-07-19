Duane Lahti: Republicans will live with consequences of fighting Safer at Home order

Dear Editor: An open letter to Sen. Fitzgerald and Rep. Vos:
Well now with the coronavirus surging in Wisconsin as well as it spreading into rural areas previously with low numbers of infections, the public can thank both of you for the great job you did eliminating Gov. Evers' Safer at Home directive. The governor and our public health officials were making great progress on containing spread of the virus which would also have allowed the economy to reopen in a responsible manner until you intervened with your lawsuit. Of course our right-wing Supreme Court, as always, finished off the dirty work for you.
Your actions, of course, mirror those of the incompetent and increasingly unhinged occupant of the White House who continues to attack science as well as the public health experts and front-line workers who are desperately trying to save lives. How many lives are expendable to you guys in the interest of maintaining control for you and your right-wing benefactors? Your actions to the citizens of Wisconsin are disgraceful, but you will live with the consequences and the fact that history will hold you accountable.
Duane Lahti
Oulu
