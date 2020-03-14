Duane Lahti: Johnson leads the misinformation campaign

Dear Editor: Well, it didn’t take long for the Republican election interference machine to kick into gear after Joe Biden’s overwhelming win in the South Carolina primary. Leading the charge into the long-debunked Ukraine/Biden/Burisma disinformation campaign is our own Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson. The senator is following his typical MO, which involves wild conspiracy theories and unabashed defense of the unhinged and unfit occupant of the oval office, Donald Trump.
On the heels of his participation in the Republican cover-up in Trump’s impeachment trial, his failure to fulfill his responsibilities under his oath of office, and in the case of impeachment, “to administer impartial justice,” the senator continues to be an embarrassment to Wisconsin. After observing his usual unintelligible meltdowns during press interviews, it is depressing to see the actions of this ethically-challenged character following Wisconsin’s proud legacy of statesmen like Bill Proxmire, Gaylord Nelson and David Obey who served our state with honor and integrity.
The senator would be wise to pursue action on several election security bills that are among the 400-odd pieces of legislation that Mitch McConnell has blocked in the Senate rather than engaging in another partisan disinformation campaign that the Russians are already involved with.
Sen. Johnson may be better suited to a position with the Trump campaign or with Fox News rather than his current position where he is charged with representing his constituents and the public interest.
Duane Lahti
Oulu
