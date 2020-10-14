Duane Konkel: Elect Katherine Gaulke to the 32nd Assembly District

Dear Editor: It has been said people don’t care about facts, they care about relationships. Jim Lothian, the predecessor to the current 32nd Assembly District, told his constituents he brought to the floor of the Assembly what he heard most from them. This practice fell by the wayside under Rep. Tyler August’s term. I’m sure you can find some of his supporters who have his ear, but if you hold an opposing opinion, you’ll get crickets.
August, as the presiding speaker pro tem shared this thought with an audience sayin,; “The one thing that I have learned as the speaker pro tem … is uh … I'm pretty successful at, at either putting bills on the floor that I want, or keeping bills off the floor that I don't want, unless the speaker wants 'em, so that gets a little confusing."
For those in support, it sounds like a wonderful thing, but what if the shoe was on the other foot? Would you feel so righteous? It's troubling; Rep. August has the audacity to believe he has the right to manipulate the legislation that comes to the floor of the Assembly. Every voter in the state of Wisconsin should be outraged.
We can find Rep. August at some parades, social events, and a handful of other politically advantageous events, but, while he claims residency during the election cycle, he disappears the rest of the year.
It’s time to elect someone who has a stake in our community. It’s time to elect Katherine Gaulke for the 32nd Assembly District.
Duane Konkel
Town of Delavan
