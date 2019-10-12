Dear Editor: I wish to express my opinion of our Secretary of Agriculture and his attitude toward the family farm. He has expressed his beliefs that only big businesses own and control our land in THE United States of America.
In other countries where farms are owned by just a few people or government, the citizens are mostly in the lower class and starving.
A handful of businesses would control the citizens by starving them. There would not be the luxury of a vacation, nice house, car or money for retirement. You would just be thankful to have food in your stomach. You would not be able retire or have money for medical. Life expectancy age would go down. Our President Trump means well to do the farmers right, but when you have a Secretary of Agriculture that advises him totally wrong our president can't fix the backbones of our country. It has been appreciated for the money that we received this year for the farm program but has been only a temporary patch and has left us with not near enough money to operate. The government payments has only covered about 5% of our annual expenses. We can sell all this year's crop and still only get 20% of our operating cost for the year. I am not a hobby farmer. I am 67 years old and farming and living on the land that my grandfather homesteaded in 1908. I have expanded the farm acreage of the family farm by purchasing my first land in 1976 with 160 acres and now have swallowed up five farms in North Dakota and five farms in Montana since I started farming on my own. I now farm 5,000 acres. When I started and only farmed 1,500 acres, I could recoup my losses by working off farm. Now I am too big to. The answer is not bigger farms.
Duane Ibsen
Grenora, North Dakota
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.