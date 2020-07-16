Duane Beachey: More fire power isn't always the answer

Dear Editor: The protests following the murder of George Floyd have called attention to the way we generously fund police departments while underfunding many other needed social services that make our communities safer. Many county jails have a high percentage of people with mental health or drug addiction issues who were arrested by police, but would be better served in drug rehab or mental health programs than in the criminal justice system. But those vital programs are usually underfunded.
On the national level the same dynamic applies. We give the military a vast budget, but funding proposals for universal health care or climate change or infrastructure or free college are met with the scornful question, “How would we fund it?” That question is never raised regarding military funding. Yet as COVID-19 has shown the threat to life is just as real and perhaps more urgent than any threat addressed by another bomber or aircraft carrier.
Recent reports tell us we have a very short window of years left to reverse the catastrophic effects of climate change. The threat to major cities along the coast being flooded by a rise in sea levels is as much a threat to our national security as the risk of a military attack, but gets far less attention. The destabilization of the whole world if sea levels rise significantly and millions are forced to flee their countries is just as dangerous as terrorism and war.
Not all national security issues can be solved with more fire power.
Duane Beachey
Madison
