Dear Editor: The Wisconsin Environmental Health Network and Dane County Medical Society want health professionals and the public to learn about how the environment affects the health of Wisconsinites. We are kicking off the WEHN Story Project with an audio exhibit and panel discussion about contaminated water, small particulate and ozone air pollution, social determinants of health and environmental injustice, and climate change resulting in flooding and other health consequences.
The event is Wednesday, Oct. 24, beginning at 11:30 a.m. in the atrium in the Health Sciences Learning Center on the UW-Madison campus. The audio exhibit featuring Wisconsinites' stories runs until 1:30. A panel discussion from 12:15 until 12:45 features Dr. Monica Vohmann, a family medicine doctor; Janean Dilworth-Bart, Ph.D., professor of human development at UW-Madison; and Jimmy Para, staff attorney at Midwest Environmental Advocates.
The common themes in the stories are: environmental toxic exposures create a profound and prolonged impact to mental and physical health; those affected have a strong desire to share their stories in order for others to avoid similar experiences; incredible strength is involved in not blaming, but rather problem-solving.
Why can many rural Wisconsinites not drink their own well water? Why does most of the electricity we use disproportionately increase respiratory disease in Wisconsinites already worse off by lower socioeconomic status, lead in water pipes and housing that is substandard? Who in Wisconsin will be most vulnerable to severe weather patterns (droughts, floods, heat) associated with climate change?
With our Story Project, we hope to motivate all Wisconsinites and in particular health professionals to advocate for protecting public health as it relates to ever-changing environmental threats.
Dr. Luke Bradbury, president, Dane County Medical Society
Dr. Monica Vohmann, co-president, Wisconsin Environmental Health Network
Madison
