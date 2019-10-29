Dear Editor: As we all know, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The beautiful pink hues that paint our communities serve as a reminder about critical and life-saving breast cancer awareness efforts. With such remarkable progress on this front, women and families are much more aware of its prevalence. Many are doing their part to help ensure loved ones have regular breast health check-ups and mammograms.
With hopes of achieving the same level of awareness, we want to remind the community that October is also Domestic Violence Awareness Month. We are called to recognize the unfortunate prevalence of domestic violence in our area and support those who are affected. The chances are good that you know someone who has been a victim of abuse, even if you don’t realize it.
PAVE (Protect, Advocate, Validate, Educate) is an organization in Beaver Dam that notes that one in three women and one in four men have been victims of physical violence from an intimate partner in their lifetime. And all across Wisconsin, there are resources for survivors which stand strong for our friends and neighbors who need help. They provide much-needed support and services to promote physical and emotional healing, including crisis services — all at no charge.
Just like breast cancer, domestic violence awareness is a community issue. We want to challenge you with two important actions in the coming weeks:
1. Encourage all the women in your life to be vigilant about scheduling breast health check-ups and screenings. While following a healthy lifestyle can help reduce the risk, routine visits can promote a more favorable outcome should breast cancer affect you or someone you love.
2. Help spread the word that October is also Domestic Violence Awareness Month. If you or someone you know needs assistance, be sure to look for the resources in your community who can help. They are there, ready to provide the support that is needed.
Together we can help protect the health and safety of our community.
Drs. Ken and Mary Ostermann
Beaver Dam Women’s Health, Ltd.
Beaver Dam
