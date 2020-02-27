Driftless Defenders Leadership Team: Open letter to Gov. Evers on PSC appointee

Dear Editor:
An Open Letter to Gov. Tony Evers Regarding PSC Appointee
Dear Gov. Evers,
As members of Driftless Defenders Leadership Team, we represent over 1,000 of your constituents in southwestern Wisconsin who adamantly oppose American Transmission Company’s proposed Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line. Due to Commissioner Mike Huebsch’s resignation you have the opportunity to provide a fresh face at the PSC.
1. We respectfully request that you appoint a commissioner who is independent and free of ties to the energy industry. For too long PSC decisions have been made in favor of the utilities who reap profits from transmission lines and ignore the needs of the ratepayers who are forced to pay for them.
2. We respectfully request that you appoint a commissioner who is well-versed about modern developments in the rapidly evolving energy field. We do not need high-voltage transmission lines to become sustainable with renewable energy. We can achieve your laudable goal of being carbon-free by producing and distributing energy locally, and in a way that would save money and not destroy our precious land and environment.
Sincerely,
Driftless Defenders Leadership Team
Michelle Citron, Kate Cooper, Betsy D’Angelo, Boyd Gibbons, Susan Michmerhuizen, Frank Sandner, Lea Stroncek
Spring Green
