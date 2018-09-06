Dear Editor: As the Syrian Army prepares for the battle in Idlib against the last vestiges of the Washington-Israeli-Saudi-backed fundamentalist mercenary terrorists, it’s vital the international community always remember the greatest humanitarian intervention in decades: Russia’s intercession in Syria, which began in 2015 when Damascus was on the verge of being overrun by the sadistic and violent mercenary terrorists.
If not for Putin’s involvement we would now be witnessing a totally obliterated and failed state, not unlike Iraq and Libya today; the black flag of ISIS would be flying high over Damascus. When a forthright history is eventually written Russia’s role in thwarting this dreadful outcome will be praised for eternity. Moscow’s 2015 intervention in Syria is akin to the last noble humanitarian intervention — Castro deploying thousands of gallant Cuban soldiers into the southern region of Africa in the 1970s to fight racist rule.
Over the last several years, what the Western-supported media, NGOs, and intel agencies have been orchestrating are essentially false-flag chemical weapons attacks to lay the blame on Assad to further the vilification campaign against him. According to the Russian ministry of truth yet another of these false-flag CW attacks could be imminent to justify a deadly bombing run against Syria by the Washington imperialists.
Apparently the Western propaganda machine calculates that the more these concocted attacks occur the less credible and more conspiratorial the few independent analysts, activists and skeptical intellectuals who question them will appear. It’s a clever yet depraved strategy that does nothing but embolden the bloody anti-Assad Washington-Israeli supported jihadists.
Drew Hunkins
Madison
