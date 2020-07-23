Drew Hunkins: Situation in southwestern Asia could spin out of control

Dear Editor: An alarming paradigm seems to be taking place in southwest Asia.
Over the past few months Iran has suffered a series of explosions to some of its key infrastructure points. These violent incidents seem to be occurring more frequently, they’re becoming routine and they’re clearly planned and executed by state actors. There is nothing random or accidental about them. These acts of terrorism are nothing less than acts of war.
Apparently the thought is that ever since the murder of Soleimani, Tehran has chosen not to counterpunch hard enough, so its enemies are testing the waters to see just how much they can get away with. Their view now is that Iran is weak and vulnerable, is an ineffective military power and can be bullied around.
These idiotic and incendiary acts of war are being perpetrated against the southwestern Asian state that has been seeking peace for decades and desperately desires cooperative commercial relations throughout the globe.
It’s now crucial to understand, and it must be overwhelmingly stressed, that this is deadly, deadly serious business that the Mossad-Washington-pro Israel Terror Network is carrying forth.
That this situation could easily spin dangerously out of control is a massive understatement.
Drew Hunkins
Madison
