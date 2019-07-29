Dear Editor: Robert Mueller testified that, "Russian interference [is] among [the] 'most serious' challenges to American democracy."
One has to ask, what democracy? It’s been proven that big business and other powerful interests get their way over public sentiment almost all the time. It’s also become clear the candidate with the most campaign funds wins at over a 90% clip.
Mueller says Russian interference is the "most serious challenge." Really? More serious than the tentacles of Raytheon, Northrop-Grumman, General Dynamics and Lockheed-Martin? It’s a more serious challenge than the influence wielded by Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo and JP Morgan Chase?
It’s more serious than the neo-McCarthyite smear campaigns the pro-Israel zealots have been waging against independent minded activists and politicians for well over 30 years? It’s a more serious challenge than the careerism certain military brass and corporate media mouthpieces constantly strive for in sending economically hard-pressed young men in America's heartland to die and suffer PTSD in some Middle Eastern desert?
Though there still has not been one piece of credible evidence indicating the Kremlin interfered in U.S. elections, Mueller's still hanging his hat on this giant prevarication. This dangerous nonsense must come to end.
Drew Hunkins
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.