Drew Hunkins: Politicians, media engage in ethical grandstanding

Dear Editor: In the wake of the civil unrest at our nation's Capitol, this moral posturing and ethical grandstanding we're currently witnessing from all the mainstream politicians and corporate media sellouts is breathtaking hypocrisy as it's emanating from the same shameless amoral shills who championed the grotesque Iraq War, promoted the Russiagate canard, deem Palestinians terrorists, never lift a finger for Medicare-for-All, and allow Wall Street and the Fortune 500 to rob 85% of the population blind.
Drew Hunkins
Madison
