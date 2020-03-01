Dr. Timothy D. Wycoff: Consent should be required for gynecological exams under anesthesia

Dear Editor: I am writing in response to the recent article in the Cap Times describing the reportedly common practice of having medical students do pelvic exams on anesthetized Gynecological surgery patients at university hospitals. I am a retired family physician and a graduate of the University of Nebraska Medical School followed by residency in Appleton, Wisconsin, which was a part of the University of Wisconsin Medical School of Madison. First, I would say that all patients absolutely should be fully informed regarding whatever participation the medical students may want or need to have, and ideally this consent should be obtained by the medical student in person. Second, I would offer the opinion that a pelvic exam done on an unconscious woman by a novice examiner in a crowded and busy surgical suite offers little to no educational value compared to other available means, and I would challenge any surgeon who says otherwise. And in the rare case that such an exam might be “educational,” I think it behooves the surgeon to explain that reasoning to the patient. Certainly her non-consent should not be cause to refuse her treatment.
Dr. Timothy D. Wycoff
Appleton
