Dr. Richard McGowan: Evers must postpone April 7 election

Dear Editor: Gov. Evers’ refusal to postpone the election on April 7 undermines our democratic right to vote and endangers our public health while violating his own order to shelter in place during the COVID-19 outbreak in Wisconsin. While sending absentee ballots to all voters is an improvement in the process, it does not prevent the disenfranchisement of many voters, including citizens who live alone and may need their ballot witnessed or simply prefer to exercise their right to vote in person. The act of requesting a witness may place voters at risk of being infected through close contact with volunteers instead of heeding social distancing recommendations. By keeping polls open Evers increases the risk of transmission of the virus, well within the 6-8 weeks the CDC has stated is the critical window to flatten the curve. For what? To placate the Republican Legislature? Surely not to avoid lawsuits or prevent conflict as multiple cities including Madison and Green Bay have already filed suits calling for postponing the election.