Dr. Patrick Wolf: GOP COVID-19 response is too little, too late

Dear Editor: As a full-time practicing emergency physician, it was with great interest that I read the opinion piece from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in the Wisconsin State Journal titled “Please Help Stop the Spread of COVID-19”.
Republican lawmakers at the state and federal levels have repeatedly dismissed public health experts’ calls for masking and social distancing, continually criticized physicians and epidemiologists who warned of the “third wave” of SARS-CoV-2 infections, and brazenly disregarded basic public health recommendations regarding the efficacy of mask-wearing to limit the spread of COVID-19.
In our own state, at least five state Republican politicians, including Rep. Joe Sanfelippo (chairman, Assembly Health Committee) were maskless at a large indoor mass gathering held as recently as Oct. 22 at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, Oconomowoc, at the “Love for Life” event sponsored by Pro-Life Wisconsin, the same organization that asked a state appeals court to overturn a judge's decision to reinstate Gov. Evers' limits on public gatherings and capacity in bars and restaurants. I need not call attention to President Trump’s disdain for mask-wearing and basic science.
Now that we are seeing SARS-CoV-2 patients/illness overwhelm our state hospital systems, state Republicans are putting out an SOS, asking state residents to social distance and wear masks. It’s a little late to put the genie back in the bottle.
Dr. Patrick Wolf
Hillsdale
