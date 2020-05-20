Dr. Patrick Wolf: For Vos, one picture says it all

Dear Editor: I recently read John Nichols' column entitled “Voters will have to clean up the mess Robin Vos has made of our politics,” and I completely agree. The picture of Vos sitting at his polling site, with complete PPE (personal protective equipment) sums up the complete and utter arrogance of the Republican Party. It was Vos and his Republican minions who made voting so challenging for Wisconsinites on April 7, by demanding that voters present in person to public polling places in the middle of a pandemic with only face masks (many of them homemade), while Vos and his cronies dressed up in complete PPE. No doubt, he had help along the way from both the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court rulings. May this picture of Mr. Vos forever be etched in the minds of reasonable Wisconsin voters, who simply yearn for decency and reason in our political discourse. Vos and the Republican Party offer none of the virtues of leadership, and frankly, need to be voted out of political office. One picture says more about him as a man and a leader than words ever could. True leaders (and precious few there are) inspire by example, not by a sense of self-entitlement.