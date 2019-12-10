Dr. Moses Altsech: Renaming Glendale Elementary for Virginia Henderson is a fitting tribute

Dear Editor: Every once in a while there's a citizen in our community who is not a household name — but should be. That is precisely the case with Dr. Virginia Henderson, a true pillar of the Madison community, an educator, a civil rights advocate and one of the kindest people I've ever had the good fortune of meeting. She was too humble to talk about her many accomplishments, her close personal friendship with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and her significant contributions to advancing not just diversity but also meaningful inclusion, but her influence over several decades has been unmistakable. The proposal to rename Glendale Elementary, where she was a school psychologist for 15 years, after Virginia is a brilliant idea and a fitting tribute. I hope it's approved — because it will not just honor her memory and her life's important work, but also serve as a reminder that there's more work to be done in making the world a more just and kinder place, and each of us can and should play a role in making it happen.
Dr. Moses Altsech
Middleton
