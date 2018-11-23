Dear Editor: This is our lane! Recently the NRA warned doctors to “stay in their lane” after the American College of Physicians released an updated position paper on gun violence prevention.
The response from physicians, nurses and other health care professionals was swift and resolute. Gun violence is a significant public health issue and health professionals can and should play a key role in injury prevention and reduction. Our role extends beyond responding to and treating injuries to dealing with the aftermath that gun violence has incurred on individuals and communities. Our role includes educating patients about gun safety, intervening when someone is found to be at high risk for self-harm or a harm to others, advocating for improved access to mental health care, and promoting common-sense policies that decrease gun-related injuries and mortalities. Our role is to advocate for nationally funded research and partner with community organizations to develop evidence-based polices.
The direct and indirect impact gun violence has on individuals and communities is devastating and unfortunately, increasing.
So, whose lane is gun violence prevention? Actually, gun violence prevention is not only “our” lane, it is everybody’s lane. Addressing gun violence requires a multifaceted approach with input from all sectors, including gun rights organizations. Let’s work together to build a superhighway of safer schools, neighborhoods and communities.
Melissa Stiles, MD
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.