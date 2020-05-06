Dr. Mary Stoffel: Stay home for the greater good

Dear Editor: I appreciate the difficult decision to extend Safer at Home. The greater good and the ability of us to care for those who are ill (from everything!) outweighs individual conveniences. I would like to see some continued support for those out of work and business support. Stay home!
Dr. Mary Stoffel
Madison
