Dr. Mark Olsky: An open letter to Joseph Epstein

Dear Editor: An open letter to Joseph Epstein
Kiddo:
As long as we are using others to avoid appellations that annoy us for reasons good or dumb, I wish you would stop calling yourself Epstein.
It proclaims too clearly that, like me, you are a Jew. We have an expression for the likes of you: “Shande far di Goyim.”* Just as we are starting to forget the stain of Bernie Madoff, and still grappling with Mnuchin, Miller, and the other Epstein, you come along.
Most Jews in America today are descendants of European emigres from places where they were hounded by their neighbors, denied education opportunities, and often life itself. Starving for educational opportunities, status, and respect, most would have given their eye teeth for a shot at an advanced degree. They would have bragged about it, deservedly so, if it could have been done safely.
Now that educational achievement is available in America to those who are smart enough and enterprising enough, some of their descendants are treating the prizes they sought as sour grapes and objects of scorn when they themselves fail to attain them. I’m looking at you, Kiddo.
Will you accuse me of being politically correct in writing this? Surely not. It’s just humor as I define it.
As for the Wall Street Journal decision to publish your screed, they should be ashamed. Not because they published something controversial and opinionated, but because they published something so utterly stupid.
Opinionated or not, when something hits their desk that’s barely worth the energy to crumple up and throw away, that’s exactly what they should do. Throw it away. OK, Gigot, do you understand your job better now, Kiddo?
*“Shande far di Goyim” is a Yiddish expression that translates roughly as, You are a disgrace. Not only by the standards of our community, but even by the standards of outsiders who expect little of us.
Dr. Mark Olsky
Fitchburg
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.