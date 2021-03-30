Dr. Madelaine Tully: I support Evers' efforts to lower prescription drug costs

Dear Editor: As a physician, I support Gov. Evers' efforts to lower prescription drug costs. You don’t have to have a medical degree to recognize that these efforts, including eliminating co-pays for low-income neighbors on Medicaid, working toward price caps on expensive prescriptions and insulin, and creating a watchdog entity to look out for consumers, would go a long way toward helping make sure no Wisconsinite has to forgo their medication just to put food on the table.
These efforts would make our health care system more equitable. Those who have been harmed most by barriers to care and the COVID-19 pandemic can get a much-needed hand up. As we wait to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and get back to a more normal life, these efforts will ensure our state is strong and healthy in the future.
Dr. Madelaine Tully
Milwaukee
