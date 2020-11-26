Dr. Greeley Miklashek: Public health restrictions should allow in-person 12-step meetings

Dear Editor: Twelve-step meetings in Madison and Dane County are no longer able to have live meetings in church facilities as a result of the new "Emergency Order #10" per Public Health Madison and Dane County.
Those of us who depend on these "12-step" (AA/NA) meetings for the maintenance of our sobriety have been forced to engage in "virtual" online meetings or simply stop attending the previously face-to-face meetings in churches and clubhouses all over the area. We number in the thousands and I believe, as a retired physician, addiction medicine specialist, and recovered alcoholic myself, that the 12-step recovery movement has been dealt a severe setback as a result of COVID-19 and the closure of churches as a direct result of EO #10.
Previously, we were meeting virtually and in live meetings in church facilities not otherwise in use, and with all of the inside meeting precautions of mask wearing, social distancing and sanitizing surfaces on leaving. As these rooms are not being used by anyone else and are vacant for seven days between our weekly meetings (except in the clubhouse meetings), the infection risk is minimal.
I have appealed to Public Health Madison and Dane County to amend EO #10 to allow for our in-person support group 12-step meetings to resume, and to publish an update to Item 7, "health care operations," to this effect. I am now requesting public support for this request, as few families have not been negatively impacted by actively addicted members and many have seen the benefits of 12-step meetings in maintaining sobriety. Thank you.
Dr. Greeley Miklashek
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!