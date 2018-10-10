Dear Editor: I read with interest the thoughts of my friend Dr. John Greist and his associates on the value of virtual care for seniors with primary care “quarterbacking.” I would point out that regardless of the mode of delivery of care to patients, any model that estimates cost per year and then places the risk for cost overruns on the providing group (and thereby providers) will ultimately discourage care and the withholding of resources. Unfortunately, i have seen this for decades within the risk-based managed care environment, and the associated delays, denials and dismay of patients and conscientious providers are terrible.
There must be a better way.
Dr. Chris M. Nussbaum
Insight Life Care, Concierge Adult Medicine
Brandon, Florida
