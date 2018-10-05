Dear Editor: In 1991 I was just out of college and was regularly being harassed by my boss, who hired a stripper to come to the office, asked about my sex life, and threatened colleagues if they refused him sexual favors.
I was glued to the TV when the Anita Hill hearings happened that year. I had experienced harassment firsthand and her account was so familiar — I believed her.
Clarence Thomas denied everything. After confirmation, his ruling favoring a narrow interpretation of sexual harassment effectively gave many government workers no legal recourse when faced with such harassment.
Fast forward 27 years. The GOP members of the Senate Judiciary Committee are again all male. Christine Blasey Ford gave compelling testimony regarding Brett Kavanaugh illegally assaulting her, and some senators insist she is "confused."
It may be difficult to determine with certainty what happened 30+ years ago, but Kavanaugh's answers (under oath) about his other high school exploits strain credibility.
I doubt that the FBI probe will be able to establish conclusively what occurred, and suspect that Kavanaugh will ultimately be confirmed.
That decision will shape women's legal rights in this country for another three to four decades.
I find it beyond devastating that my nieces (and their daughters) will enter the workforce and their reproductive years in an America where the highest judicial protection they will be afforded may be dictated by the misogyny of men such as Thomas and Kavanaugh. Men who have little regard for the truth ... and even less for women.
Dr. Brenda L. Casey
Madison
