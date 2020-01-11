Douglas Wold: Caption on homelessness photo was unacceptable

Dear Editor: In your Dec. 25 edition, on page four, was a story, written by Briana Reilly, about the lack of legislative action on bills related to aid for people who are homeless. That, once again, is regarding PEOPLE who are homeless. The photograph accompanying the story showed a PERSON apparently sleeping on a bench. The horrendous caption for the photo read, "A homeless sleeps on a bench in downtown Madison." This completely dehumanizing caption is revolting, unacceptable and, I would have thought, beneath The Cap Times editorial standards. I was, and am, terribly disappointed.
Douglas Wold
Berwyn, Illinois
