Dear Editor: Over the last many months, I have gotten to know and trust Leah Vukmir. Leah is running for U.S. Senate aiming to unseat Tammy Baldwin.
Sen. Baldwin has done nothing for Wisconsin in six years and needs to go. She is a socialist Democrat who is already committed to raising your taxes and imposing regulations that are barriers to small business innovation and economic growth. She came out against SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh even before she sat down to talk with him.
Leah Vukmir is a caring nurse and military mom who became a tough-minded politician who stands on conservative principles and will fight for Wisconsin. In the state Assembly and Senate, Leah joined Gov. Scott Walker to enact conservative reforms. She helped lower your taxes and put in place strong economic conditions that helped Wisconsin achieve a record low unemployment rate of 2.8 percent.
In May, Leah Vukmir won the endorsement of WISGOP at the state convention in Milwaukee. She has also been endorsed by many of her co-legislators and the NRA. Leah has helped Make Wisconsin Great Again. Vote for Leah in the primary on Tuesday, Aug. 14.
Douglas Rogalla
Kendall
