Douglas M. Poland: Chris Gomez Schmidt has what Madison School Board needs

Dear Editor: As the father of three children educated in Madison public schools, I have experienced firsthand how strong public schools are critical to the strength of the larger community. Public schools not only provide learning opportunities necessary for all our children to thrive in an increasingly diverse, complex and changing society, but serve as a hub for forging relationships among students, families and our whole community. We need representatives on the School Board who will listen to the needs of all our families, will build on what goes right in our schools but are not afraid to examine what must change, and can forge consensus around solutions. Chris Gomez Schmidt will provide that kind of leadership. As a fellow member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, I observed Chris’s leadership in creating a partnership through which the church supports Glenn Stephens Elementary. Chris has been extensively involved in the schools as a parent, a member of district committees and in many other roles. Chris has the experience, abilities and commitment to the well-being of all our families that we need on the School Board, and that is why I support her in the primary election on Feb. 18.
Douglas M. Poland
Madison
