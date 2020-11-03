Douglas Kurtzwell: Congratulations to Republicans on our COVID-19 numbers

Dear Editor: Congratulations!
To Robin Vos, Scott Fitzgerald, and my apportioned representatives, Jerry Petrowski and James Edming.
Today, Oct. 27, Wisconsin has finished second to only Texas in new COVID-19 cases and a close third to California in COVID-19 deaths. We never would have done it without you. May God, as you know Him, Her, or It, acknowledge your accomplishment.
I'm told I'll be getting my test results in 2 to 5 days.
Thank you so very much.
Kind of glad I voted last week.
Douglas Kurtzwell
Hayward
