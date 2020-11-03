 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Douglas Kurtzwell: Congratulations to Republicans on our COVID-19 numbers

Douglas Kurtzwell: Congratulations to Republicans on our COVID-19 numbers

Dear Editor: Congratulations!

To Robin Vos, Scott Fitzgerald, and my apportioned representatives, Jerry Petrowski and James Edming.

Today, Oct. 27, Wisconsin has finished second to only Texas in new COVID-19 cases and a close third to California in COVID-19 deaths. We never would have done it without you. May God, as you know Him, Her, or It, acknowledge your accomplishment.

I'm told I'll be getting my test results in 2 to 5 days.

Thank you so very much.

Kind of glad I voted last week.

Douglas Kurtzwell

Hayward

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics