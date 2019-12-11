Douglas Buege: Poverty, not language, is our biggest threat

Dear Editor: By following the Cap Times and other media in Madison, one might gain the impression that the greatest crime we face is the utterance of a two-syllable word that begins with "N." A rash of MMSD employees ended their careers in our mad dash to eliminate racism in our community. We even made international news when a security person was dismissed for not using the word, but mentioning it, in reference to a student’s attack on him.
School district officials didn’t recognize the difference between using and mentioning language. A triangle has three sides. “Triangle” has eight letters. These two sentences use the word in very different ways — the first as a subject and the second as a collection of letters. We need to be able to talk about language if we wish to improve our ways of speaking. Our euphemistic use of “N-word” doesn’t diminish the damage the real word has done and continues to do.
But our work to end racism still proves futile because we focus on eliminating jaywalkers while we permit genocide. More than 20% of our children live in poverty. One child out of five! Where’s our righteous indignation over this incredibly odious fact? Yes, our use of words can injure, but our refusal to make sure that all children have homes, nutritional food, clean water, quality education and security will impact kids’ lives until they die. And it will probably do the same to their children.
The Cap Times should investigate and report the reasons why WE allow all these young people to grow up without a serious chance at life. If we end poverty, we won’t have to worry about the threat of any words.
Douglas Buege
Madison
