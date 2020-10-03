 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Doug Stockli: We are surrounded by incompetence

Doug Stockli: We are surrounded by incompetence

Dear Editor: Geez, all it took was a global pandemic, the resulting employment crisis, and our ever-simmering racial disparities coming to a boil again to expose the absolute incompetence of our elected officials to govern.

Leaders lead. We are surrounded by incompetence.

Doug Stockli

Fennimore

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics