Doug Stockli: We are surrounded by incompetence

Dear Editor: Geez, all it took was a global pandemic, the resulting employment crisis, and our ever-simmering racial disparities coming to a boil again to expose the absolute incompetence of our elected officials to govern.
Leaders lead. We are surrounded by incompetence.
Doug Stockli
Fennimore
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!