Doug Nelson: Wheel taxes are another way to push around the poor

Dear Editor: I’m responding to the article on registration fees to improve public transportation.
I got my bill for registration this week. Last year I paid a total of $75, which was difficult for me as a low-income person depending on my vehicle for my work as an independent delivery person over a six county region. But this year the bill is $228. "Is that right?”
I started researching the itemized statement I got from the DOT and found that not only am I being charged an extra $75 for owning a hybrid car, the city and the county added wheel taxes for a total of $68.
This is so frustrating for me. It’s another example of the poor being pushed around by governments and businesses who do it because we are easy targets.
Doug Nelson
Madison
