Doug Hyant: Ald. Skidmore should offer solutions, not spread fear and mistrust

Dear Editor: Racism is reprehensible, and my alder should be doing more to solve the problem instead of spreading fear and stoking mistrust of our neighbors.
A year ago, I contacted my alder about his plans for the future of our city. He said at the time, as he does now, that the Council and the mayor didn’t have the right approach to solving the problems that face our city.
I asked the obvious question: what plan did my alder have?
I have yet to receive a response.
Rather than trotting out his well-worn talking points about an uptick in crime — crime that apparently has been surging for years despite my alder’s long tenure — I am once again asking Ald. Skidmore to actually show us his plan for our city’s future.
The opportunity to help shape the future of Madison is too important for the same tired rhetoric. Posturing in the newspaper and fixating on broken windows does not fix the problems of systemic racism. We need city leaders who are interested in working to bring communities together to find long-term solutions to decades-old problems instead of doubling down on systems that are clearly not working.
It is easy to criticize, but harder to provide solutions and lead. Ald. Skidmore has a talent for taking the easy way out.
Doug Hyant
Madison
