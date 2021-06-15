Dory Lightfoot: White shame is not the same as white responsibility

Dear Editor: There is more that can be said about the relationship between race and education than can be said in 300 words, so I would like to address one tiny aspect of the question: shame. I think the perception that white people are being shamed fuels a great deal of the anger on the right towards the racial justice movement, so I want to clarify something for people who feel this way.
There are terrible things around race that happened in our nation’s past. Nobody is saying that you are a bad person because those things happened. You are not personally responsible for slavery, etc. Nobody is saying that white people are inferior because these bad things happened. Nobody is saying that there is not currently suffering, poverty and marginalization among white people. These are important, need to be addressed and are part of a different conversation.
We ARE saying that there is a social problem in the United States that is a holdover from some very difficult times in the past and which needs to be fixed. You are not a bad person because these problems exist, but you are responsible for helping to fix them. I am also white. I do not accept being shamed, and I do not feel shamed by critical race theory. I do accept the invitation to fix an inequitable situation that exists in my country. And I ask that you accept my right to free speech.
Dory Lightfoot
Madison
