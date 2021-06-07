Dorothy Thompson: Billionaires rigging the system with dark money

Dear Editor: Prosperity is “a successful, flourishing, or thriving condition, especially in financial respects.”
Certainly someone like Charles Koch, one of the richest people in the world, is prosperous. Koch is a key funder of the right-wing infrastructure, including the American Legislative Exchange Council and, with his late brother David, Americans for Prosperity.
Prosperity is comparative: Policies and laws that help the richest people to increase their prosperity may not benefit most of us regular folks.
Investigative journalist Jane Mayer’s 2016 book, “Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right,” reports on a network of “extremely wealthy conservative Republicans, including the Koch Brothers, who have funded organizations influencing think tanks, colleges and universities, our courts, state houses, Congress ... all for their own benefit.”
If this sounds like something that is happening far away — perhaps Washington, D.C. — it’s not. It’s right here, with our own southwest Wisconsin elected state representatives. Some influence is public and direct, such as contributions to the campaigns of candidates. Some is dark money.
Last month my own state senator, who heads the Wisconsin budget committee, gave a presentation about our state budget for the Wisconsin chapter of the Koch-founded Americans for Prosperity.
Interests of the ultra-richest Americans are very different from those of us regular folks. Yet their money can gain more influence than most of us can ever imagine. We average folks only have only one vote at election time.
And the candidates? While they make time for those wealthy supporters, they have not in recent election cycles found time debate or even discuss issues openly with their challengers so that we voters might compare. What does that tell us about whose interests are their priority? This has been very bad for our region, our state and for democracy.
Dorothy Thompson
Richland Center
