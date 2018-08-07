Dear Editor: Shabnam Lotfi has the energy, vision and knowledge to continue the excellent tradition of representation in the 77th Assembly District. Shabnam has a truly global vision of the challenges and opportunities ahead for Wisconsin, along with the understanding of what they mean to the daily lives of her constituents. She is a dedicated defender of what is right and just, and would be tenacious in her willingness to fight for the 77th and for all of Wisconsin. As an attorney, she has a keen understanding of the law, including the possibilities it holds for meaningful change toward a better world. I invite my neighbors and friends to join me on Aug. 14 in voting for Shabnam Lotfi to represent us in the 77th District.
Donna Vukelich-Selva
Madison
