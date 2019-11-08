Dear Editor: Even when state legislators have hearings, they go into executive session to discuss things. They make everyone else in the state have open meetings, but exclude themselves from that same requirement. So, if they held hearings, there would be pressure to state their opinions publicly, which they are loathe to do. Hence, no hearings on guns. And therefore, no vote on guns.
Donna Richards
Fond du Lac
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.