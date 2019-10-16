Dear Editor: Good for Willie Dickerson for calling attention to the power of a tax credit for struggling working families. ("Urge lawmakers to expand Earned Income Tax Credit" Oct. 12.)
More than half of all U.S. income growth has gone to the top 1% since 1976. Because of the 2017 tax law, the richest 1% of households (making $1.8 million per year) receive on average $47,000 in annual tax cuts,while those with the lowest income (making $13,000 annually) receive on average $90. (taxallianceforeconomicmobility.org) This makes our growing wealth gap much worse.
Substantial research shows that income from the time-tested EITC and Child Tax Credit (CTC) benefit struggling working families and their children throughout their lives: improve infant and maternal health, better math and reading scores, less alcohol and drug use, higher earnings in the next generation, etc. But the present EITC and CTC don't go far enough.
In Madison city, about 17.7% of the people live below the poverty line. (data.census.gov) We can call our US. Representatives and urge them to prioritize working families by co-sponsoring the EITC and CTC extensions in House Resolution 3157.
Donna Munro
Bremerton, Washington
