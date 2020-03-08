Donna Munro: Congress should support a renters' tax credit

Dear Editor:
It was refreshing to see Dave Zweifel's piece itemizing the devastating effects of Trump's budget proposal.
Did you know that Republicans who helped craft the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for the wealthy and corporations personally benefited from that new tax code? The Center for Public Integrity (a nonprofit newsroom that investigates betrayal of the public trust) shows, in their new report, that 36 of the 47 Republicans on the three congressional committees that wrote the legislation likely each saved hundreds of thousands of dollars on their tax bills because of their own legislation.
So in 2018, for the first time, the 400 richest Americans paid a lower average tax rate (23%) than any other group.
Currently there are several renters' tax credit bills in our U.S. Congress. This legislation would give a refundable tax credit for rental costs above 30% of the household income up to the local fair market rent.
While the rich are getting richer, millions are struggling. We can urge our legislators in Washington, D.C. to support a renters' tax credit, which is a step in the right direction.
Donna Munro
Bremerton, Washington
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.