Dear Editor: Jill and Clint Kane's Spring Green dog breeding facility should never be approved! These dogs should never ever be subjected to medical experimentation! I cannot fathom that in this day and age of supposed enlightenment that the town would even consider such a gross and nauseating practice to be allowed for breeders' financial prosperity at the physical cost to the animals! Where, pray tell, is the humanity in this whole debacle?
Donna LaGorga
Murrysville, Pennsylvania
