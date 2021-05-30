Donna Flint: Transgender girls deserve same opportunities

Dear Editor: “It’s only a matter of time until transgender females are taking college scholarships from high school girls that have been training their entire lives to play at the collegiate level, missing out on opportunities to go to college,” Schneeberger said (at a Wisconsin legislative hearing on a bill to ban transgender women from women's sports).
That quote highlights the problem. The transgender females affected ARE high school girls that have been training their entire lives. It is just a question of which high school girls get that opportunity.
Donna Flint
Burke, Va.
