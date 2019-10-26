Dear Editor: We do NOT need more gun laws or restrictions against citizens' "right to bear arms" as it is stated in the Second Amendment of our Constitution. It is NOT guns we need to be concerned about! It is the person who uses a gun to injure or kill someone.
A gun CANNOT kill or injure someone by itself! Someone has to pick it up and point it at another person and pull the trigger. We need to focus on the dysfunctional persons who do mass killings. We must concentrate on educating people to recognize a person who appears unstable and to report it to the proper authorities to make sure the person gets the right treatment. All the mass killings have been committed by persons who had severe mental problems. In plain words: they were insane! They just didn't suddenly become insane; they must have shown symptoms that they were not mentally stable for some time before they actually went out and killed people. We need more mental health clinics, more mental health care hospitals, more professional people like psychiatrists, psychologists, more trained health care people to get a handle on this very serious national problem!
In our schools, from elementary through high school, educators should learn to recognize the troubled child, because that's where the mental problems usually start. Parents should also be taught to recognize if their child is having behavioral problems and they should seek help from professionals for treatment. Parents should also prevent their children from seeing violent programs on TV and playing violent games on their computers. I think they have a big influence. Young children cannot tell the difference between reality and fantasy in a TV program. They believe what they see. It's up to us adults to protect them from violence on TV.
Donna Bergman
Reedsburg
