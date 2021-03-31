Donald P. Sanford: Republicans have no regard for intellectual property

Dear Editor: Plagiarism. Every student learns, or should have learned, that copying another’s work without giving credit is plagiarism. Graduate students have been tossed from advanced degree programs. Middle and high school students receive failing grades when they copy another’s work. Authors know that they must credit and often pay a rights fee to use another’s work or images. It’s called copyright, and it’s defined in Title 17 of the United States Code.
So why is it that our friends in the Republican Party think they’re immune to this federal law? In the November election, the Republican Party of Wisconsin stole a photographer’s work, using it for a smear campaign against Robin Vos' challenger, Joel Jacobsen. This is not “fair use.” Nobody asked the photographer for permission to manipulate her work or pay for it. They just stole it and used it with complete disregard for an individual’s federally-protected intellectual property rights.
The latest case of Rep. John Jagler is yet another example from the sleazy Republican playbook. The Republican Party of Wisconsin shamefully used statements and images from the Wisconsin State Journal to make it appear as if the paper had endorsed Jagler. They have not.
I’m certain Vos and Jagler know what the party is doing on their behalf. They are thus complicit in this violation of a federal law. It’s shameful, unethical and illegal. And this from the party of law and order and individual rights. It’s time they stand before a federal judge and answer for their actions.
Donald P. Sanford
Madison
