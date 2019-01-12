Dear Editor The letter written by Bob Israel was so rude and disrespectful to our president. Saying President Trump was our "so-called president" and stating he should "turn blue" holding his breath so his foot bone spurs were affected was simply disgusting. I never cared for President Obama, but I never acted so childish as Mr. Israel. Liberals continue their worn-out nonacceptance of legal election results. It's driving them nuts watching our president rack up win after win. Hold on fellow Americans, there's more coming.
Donald Girton
Fort Atkinson
