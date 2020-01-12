Donald Girton: I couldn't be prouder of my vote for Trump

Dear Editor: Regarding the letter to the editor concerning "Republicans knew what they were getting with Donald Trump." The writer neglects to mention that yes, those supporting President Trump knew what they were getting. Better yet, they also knew what they were NOT getting with Hillary Clinton as president. This is like a kettle calling another black. For this Trump supporter, I could not be prouder of my wise decision. I look forward to November to vote again for a president that's doing a great job despite constantly fighting a party that as yet has never accepted the reality of a fair and legal election and a willing press doing all they can to far too often perpetuate outright lies.
Donald Girton
Fort Atkinson
