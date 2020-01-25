Donald Girton: Abortion protests aren't disturbing, abortion is

Dear Editor: The recent letter from a reader seemed a bit confusing. The reader was quite upset with the Rev. Ralph Reed for an event taking place in 1971. It seems she had to "comfort" her three young children when an abortion protester passed in front of them with a color photo of actual aborted children parts. Why is this the fault of Mr. Reed? HE did not create these bloodied baby parts nor did he take these pictures. ALL was created by a doctor and in most cases a woman who could not say no or was unwilling to take measures to prevent unwanted pregnancy. The letter writer's children have been given God's gift of life. The very gift rejected every day in America by all involved during the disgusting act of abortion. To the letter writer, my hope is that this reality is every bit as disturbing as that of Rev. Ralph Reed in 1971, which was its purpose.
Donald Girton
Fort Atkinson
