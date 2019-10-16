Dear Editor: Here we go again! The DOT’s hybrid tax feels like a slap in the face to anyone concerned about our environment, health or our dependence on oil.
Many states are considering a variety of incentives to promote hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles. As of Oct. 2014, at least 37 states and the District of Columbia have current incentives that would provide high-mileage vehicle financial incentives: emissions test exemptions, parking incentives or even utility rate reductions.
Colorado gives plug-in electric vehicles including hybrids a rebate. In Norway, electric car owners travel free on toll roads, get free city parking, and in the capital, Oslo, they have the freedom to use bus lanes. Oregon is planning to phase out the federal gasoline tax and implement a funding system based on vehicle miles traveled.
The changes would keep the Highway Trust Fund in the black. Others have suggested fees based on the car’s or truck’s weight.
In Wisconsin, they want to tax people for doing their part to keep our planet sustainable. The fairest solution is to base a tax on all cars and trucks relative to their weight and miles traveled, which are the factors that cause road deterioration.
Don Vincent
Madison
