Dear Editor: My wife and I attended a recent event at Fountain of Life Church, where the Rev. Alex Gee was giving a special presentation of Nehemiah/Justified Anger’s Black History For a New Day class to a group of about 75 people.
Also in attendance were eight men from the Huber Center and participants in Nehemiah’s Man-Up program (designed to facilitate successful transitions from incarceration back into the community). With a nine-year proven track record, Man-Up is facilitated by some of the most respected men in the re-entry field — Anthony Cooper Sr., vice president of strategic partnerships and re-entry services at Nehemiah, and Aaron Hicks, re-entry specialist and lead facilitator for Man-Up, to name just two.
However, midway through they were pulled away from the presentation to be given a breathalyzer test (a test that could’ve easily been given upon their return to Huber)! Astonishingly, the deputy originally wanted to administer the test in the church’s entry foyer, in full view of the other attendees. Fortunately, Mr. Hicks convinced the deputy to administer the test downstairs, away from everyone’s view.
To their credit, the men returned to finish what they had started — learning about our nation’s history and the prominent role blacks have played in it. There was a tremendous display of character shown, but none of that character was provided by the Dane County Sheriff’s Department, nor the deputy(s) involved — just by those eight men.
Due to this lack of character, I strongly suggest the Sheriff’s Department consider taking the Justified Anger course themselves — as is currently being done by four of Dane County Circuit Court judges. The lack of sensitivity was appalling and will linger in the minds of all of us who witnessed it for quite some time.
Don Thornton
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.