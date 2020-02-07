Don Svoboda: Trump, Pelosi both showed us what's wrong with politics

Don Svoboda: Trump, Pelosi both showed us what's wrong with politics

Dear Editor: Did anyone else see firsthand what’s wrong with our political parties — first the President of the United States refusing to shake hands with the Speaker of the House and then her childish rebuttal by ripping up his speech in front of the world — good job to both showing the immaturity of both parties. Makes you want to get rid of all politicians and start anew.

Don Svoboda

Sun Prairie

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

