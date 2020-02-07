Don Svoboda: Trump, Pelosi both showed us what's wrong with politics

Dear Editor: Did anyone else see firsthand what’s wrong with our political parties — first the President of the United States refusing to shake hands with the Speaker of the House and then her childish rebuttal by ripping up his speech in front of the world — good job to both showing the immaturity of both parties. Makes you want to get rid of all politicians and start anew.
Don Svoboda
Sun Prairie
