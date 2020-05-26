Don Foy: We can't fix the economy by endangering people's health

Dear Editor: Does anyone really need to point out the irony (to put it kindly) of the Wisconsin Supreme Court electronically hearing arguments and issuing a ruling to kill Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order? The justices who voted to overturn the order — Roggensack, Rebecca Bradley, Kelly and Ziegler — “stayed at home”, or at least someplace safe, to do their work. In essence they said, “We’re going to be careful about this pandemic, but we don’t care if you guys are at risk. It’s “tyranny” — Justice Rebecca Bradley’s word — if the state tries to keep you safe. Twisted right-wing thinking.

The Republican Legislature in April sued Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS), and its head, Andrea Palm, claiming that Palm and the DHS “overreached” by issuing the order. However, the law that empowers DHS says it “may close schools and forbid public gatherings in schools, churches, and other places to control outbreaks and epidemics." Overreach?