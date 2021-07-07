Don Ferber: With GOP bills, voters are being defrauded

Dear Editor: I concur with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ statement, “The goal is to make sure that at the end of the day every single person has a chance to vote, but that we guarantee the confidence in the election” (“Republicans pass absentee voting bills,” June 30 Cap Times). But are both really being guaranteed?
The Republicans proclaim loudly that voter fraud thwarts the will of the people. But what about voters who want to vote but can’t readily do so? Doesn’t that also mean the will of the electorate is not being reflected in the outcomes? Let’s call voter suppression and disenfranchisement what it is: voter defraudment.
Elections are no more legitimate if voters can’t readily vote — and their will isn’t reflected in the outcome — than if there are illegal ballots. To have the fairest possible elections, any proposed reforms should take into account the number of affected votes and minimize the total number of fraudulent and defrauded votes.
The numbers of fraudulent ballots, and hence election impacts, are miniscule. The 2020 Wisconsin presidential election had 27 ballots with “irregularities” (most were likely not fraud) — less than .001%. There were 4,270 rejected absentee ballots alone. Nearly 66,000 people who requested absentee ballots did not vote. Nor did over 500,000 other registered voters. Do the math where our voting issues are and where our attention should be put.
Shouldn’t our election laws minimize the total number of impacted voters and maximize legitimate voting? Isn’t that what democracy is supposed to entail? At the end of the day, just who is perpetrating a fraud here?
Don Ferber
Madison
